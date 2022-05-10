Elderly in Tipperary nursing homes urged to be creative for Bealtaine Festival

Age & Opportunity’s Bealtaine Festival, in partnership with Nursing Homes Ireland, is inviting care homes and day care settings around Ireland to participate in National Arts in Nursing Homes Day.
On Friday May 20 nursing homes are invited to showcase the wonderful creative activity taking place in their nursing home or day care service either through planning an activity that takes place on that day or exhibiting work already made in a special way.
“We know that creative activity happens throughout the year and we are now encouraging nursing homes and day care settings across the country to celebrate this by scheduling a special creative activity on the 20th of May,” said Dr Tara Byrne, Arts Programme Manager and Bealtaine Festival Artistic Director, Age & Opportunity.
“By focusing on one day, we hope to garner more public attention for this important work, which brings great health benefits and joy to people in these settings. Whether they would like to focus on one activity or pack the day with different workshops, performances and exhibitions, there are lots of enticing options for them choose from. We’re encouraging staff to canvas residents and see if there is something new they would like to try.”
This year, National Arts in Nursing Homes Day will build upon the success of 2021, when 140+ arts events were hosted in nursing homes around Ireland.
For more information, a leaflet and poster for National Arts in Nursing Homes Day please visit https://bealtaine.ie/national- arts-in-nursing-homes-day- 2022/ or call 01 805 7713.
Enjoying the fun of Bealtaine in Cahir - Trying on an outfit at a Talk in Cahir Library last week was Tina Looby with costume designer Tara Nelson. Pic: Maria Taylor.
