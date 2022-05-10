Search

10 May 2022

Elderly in Tipperary nursing homes urged to be creative for Bealtaine Festival

Elderly in Tipperary nursing homes urged to be creative for Bealtaine Festival

Reporter:

Reporter

10 May 2022 12:29 PM

Email:

elacey@nationalist.ie

Age & Opportunity’s Bealtaine Festival, in partnership with Nursing Homes Ireland, is inviting care homes and day care settings around Ireland to participate in National Arts in Nursing Homes Day.

On Friday  May 20 nursing homes are invited to showcase the wonderful creative activity taking place in their nursing home or day care service either through planning an activity that takes place on that day or exhibiting work already made in a special way. 

“We know that creative activity happens throughout the year and we are now encouraging nursing homes and day care settings across the country to celebrate this by scheduling a special creative activity on the 20th of May,” said Dr Tara Byrne, Arts Programme Manager and Bealtaine Festival Artistic Director, Age & Opportunity. 

“By focusing on one day, we hope to garner more public attention for this important work, which brings great health benefits and joy to people in these settings. Whether they would like to focus on one activity or pack the day with different workshops, performances and exhibitions, there are lots of enticing options for them choose from. We’re encouraging staff to canvas residents and see if there is something new they would like to try.”

This year, National Arts in Nursing Homes Day will build upon the success of 2021, when 140+ arts events were hosted in nursing homes around Ireland.

For more information, a leaflet and poster for National Arts in Nursing Homes Day please visit https://bealtaine.ie/national- arts-in-nursing-homes-day- 2022/ or call  01 805 7713.

Carrick cyclists wins four medals at National Track Championships

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media