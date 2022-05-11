Search

11 May 2022

Coláiste Mhuire u15 hurlers beat Nenagh College in the Munster quarter-final

11 May 2022 8:45 PM

Our u15 hurling team made the short trip last week to Dr Morris Park, where they played their long-awaited Munster quarter-final against a formidable Nenagh College.

While both sides approached the opening few minutes tentatively, once a few scores were executed, all in attendance witnessed a superb display of hurling, with both sides eager to progress to the Munster semi-final.

Coláiste Mhuire Co-Ed produced some excellent interplay that culminated in well-taken scores, and as the match progressed, some outstanding performances from Cathal O’Reilly, Jake Galvin, Gavin Ryan, Dylan Cotter, Darragh Patterson, Cillian Doran and man of the match Holycross/Ballycahill’s Tony Maher saw CMCO triumphant on a resounding 6-13 to 4-06 scoreline.

We wish them all the best as they taken on Gaelcholáiste Luimnigh this week. Go néirí go geal leo!

Contributed to the Tipperary Star.

