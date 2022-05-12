Ursuline student comes second in TY category of the Conradh na Gaeilge National Creative Writing Competition

Ursuline student comes second in TY category of the Conradh na Gaeilge National Creative Writing
Congratulations to Katie Healy, TY, who came second in the TY category of the Conradh na Gaeilge National Creative Writing Competition. Her poem entitled ‘An Domhain’ is about the environment.
This is a huge achievement for Katie, whose entry would have been competing with written work submitted by students from Gaeltacht areas and Gaelcholaistí.
Last year Róisín Astwood placed third in the same writing literature in Irish competition for her blog on her sporting hero Anna Geary.
Well done to Katie on this great achievement.
Contributed to the Tipperary Star.
Upperchurch Drombane Development and District Association presenting a cheque to Tipperary Search and Rescue
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.