12 May 2022

Ursuline student comes second in TY category of the Conradh na Gaeilge National Creative Writing Competition

Ursuline student comes second in TY category of the Conradh na Gaeilge National Creative Writing

Ursuline student comes second in TY category of the Conradh na Gaeilge National Creative Writing

12 May 2022

Congratulations to Katie Healy, TY, who came second in the TY category of the Conradh na Gaeilge National Creative Writing Competition. Her poem entitled ‘An Domhain’ is about the environment.

This is a huge achievement for Katie, whose entry would have been competing with written work submitted by students from Gaeltacht areas and Gaelcholaistí.

Last year Róisín Astwood placed third in the same writing literature in Irish competition for her blog on her sporting hero Anna Geary.

Well done to Katie on this great achievement.

Contributed to the Tipperary Star.

