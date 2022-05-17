Huge blow for Tipp as trio withdraw from senior camogie panel ahead of All-Ireland campaign

The Tipperary senior camogie team have been hit with a big blow ahead of this weekend's All-Ireland Championship opener against Clare, with the news that Sarah Delaney, Karin Blair, and Courtney Ryan have all withdrawn from the panel.
The trio have decided to travel on J1's to the US this summer, which will come as a big disappointment to Tipp boss Bill Mullaney, who invested significant game time into all three players over the last few months in the league and Munster Championship.
Tipperary begin their All-Ireland campaign this Saturday against Clare in the Ragg at 4pm.
