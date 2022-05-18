'Tipperary Have A Huge Performance In Them,' according to Limerick's Shane Dowling

All-Ireland winner Shane Dowling has taken a look at the action in the Munster Senior Hurling Championship this weekend where Tipperary host Cork at Semple Stadium, Thurles.

The Limerick man was speaking about the weekends action this week and thinks Cork will have too much for Tipperary on Sunday, but is predicting a huge effort from the hosts.

He said: “I was delighted for Cork when they beat Waterford. They have had a huge amount of criticism, the managers and players, and it’s not easy. No team goes out trying to lose. They were criticised because of their work ethic more than anything else as it has been below par from what you would expect from intercounty players.

“They turned that around last weekend though against Waterford. They came down to Walsh Park full of agendas and all the players were fired up. The tactics were spot on, they were deserving winners, but that performance is no good unless they carry that to Thurles and get back-to-back wins.

“If you’re a Tipperary player sitting at home before any ball was pucked last weekend you would have said to yourself that you are out of the championship. Now all of a sudden they have something to play for. If they beat Cork and Clare beat Waterford then they are back in the mix. They have a huge performance in them. They showed that against Limerick and Waterford. They had a poor game against Clare, but it is in them as they have something to play for.

“In saying that, I still think Cork will win as they will be on a high from last weekend.”