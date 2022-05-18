Fixture confirmed for Tipperary footballers' Tailteann Cup game

Tipperary senior football manager David Power
Tipperary will play Carlow in the first round of the southern section of the Tailteann Cup, senior football competition on Sunday week, May 29.
The match at Netwatch Cullen Park, Carlow, will throw in at 2pm.
The referee has yet to be confirmed.
If necessary extra time will be played and there will be a winner on the day.
