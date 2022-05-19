Coláiste Mhuire Thurles F1 team to compete in the national final in Galway

Coláiste Mhuire Thurles F1 team
We wish our CMCO Racing team members the best of luck as they represent Coláiste Mhuire Co-Ed Thurles in the National final of the F1 competition in Galway.
Recently on her tour of Thurles schools, Minister for Education Ms Norma Foley highly complemented our F1 team as they delivered a presentation of their @F1inSchoolsIRL project to her and other dignitaries.
Under the mentoring of Ms Pollard, our F1 team have worked tirelessly in recent months to bring their hugely impressive project to fruition.
We wish our students Nathan Killane, Darragh O’Grady, Bill Ahearne, Amy Ryan, Róisín Ryan & Katie McCarthy the best of luck in Galway.
Contributed to the Tipperary Star.
