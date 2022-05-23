Ursuline Gaelic football team crowned winners of the u14 A Tipperary Post Primary Schools Competition

Ursuline Secondary School, Thurles
Congratulations to the Ursuline Gaelic Footballs, who were crowned winners of the u14 A Tipperary Post Primary Schools Competition in Rockwell on Thursday, May 12.
They went through the competition undefeated, from the group stages to the final. They overcame Presentation Thurles, St Anne’s, Cahir and Templemore. Grace Forde and Sally Morgan led by example throughout and accepted the cup on behalf of the team. Ursuline also had two other teams competing.
Róise Glynn and Ella Heaney captained one team, while Ava Harnett and Emma Kingston captained the other. They ended up with a total of four wins, a draw and three losses.
What an incredible year for these footballers, making it four trophy’s for the 2021/2022 season after recent successes in Mallow and Rockwell. Well done to all players on their performances, with everyone looking forward to togging out in the Ursuline jersey next September again.
Contributed to the Tipperary Star.
