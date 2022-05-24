Tipperary journalist is making waves on national radio

A Tipperary woman is making waves on national radio following her participation in Ireland's independent commercial radio industry training body Learning Waves Graduate programme.

Fiona Cooney from Nenagh benefitted from the programme and now works with Newstalk.

Following her BA in Journalism from Griffith College and HND Media from Ballyfermot, Radio Kerry Trainee Scheme, Fiona was chosen for the Learning Waves Graduate Programme.

“The experience for me was vital. I’m a little older than your typical graduate, so getting your foot in the door can be a little harder, but this has been fantastic. I’ve received industry experience within a very supportive programme," she said.

The Learning Waves Journalism Graduate Programme offers placements across national, regional and local radio stations, granting students the opportunity to stay within their locality and walk a beat they’re already familiar with. In the past, Learning Waves have secured roles in Newstalk, Ocean FM, Cork’s Red FM, Off the Ball and Clare FM. Graduates receive a monthly payment of €1,500 for five months while they are on placement.

These practical roles present students with unique and rewarding challenges after their studies, bypassing the coffee-run internships in favour of hands-on learning experiences. Students learn to work on their own initiative and to become comfortable with industry-standard studio equipment.

Speaking about the launch of the programme, CEO of the BAI, Celene Craig said: “The BAI is delighted to once again provide funding support for the Journalism Graduate Programme, which sees successful participants avail of ten internships at radio stations across the country.

"Such partnerships between broadcasters, trainers and educators help foster accurate and reliable journalism while also enabling graduates to gain practical skills and experience, and learn about the broadcasting industry.

"The aim of this year’s programme to develop content that focuses on key issues such as diversity, climate change and sustainability, is very relevant to the work of the BAI and we look forward to the valuable insights and learnings arising from this programme.

"The BAI would like to wish the very best to all those participating.”

The Learning Waves Journalism Graduate Programme is designed and supported by the independent commercial radio sector along with the Broadcasting Authority of Ireland (BAI) and Skillnet Ireland.