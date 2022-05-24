Presentation Thurles first-year student to play in National Soccer Final

Best of luck to our first-year student, Ciara Breslin, who plays for Portlaoise AFC in Sunday’s SFAI National Final against Greystones, Co. Wicklow. Everyone in Pres Thurles will be shouting for you, Ciara. Go n-éirí an t-ádh leat!
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.