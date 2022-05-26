Thurles CBS create history with win over Clonmel

Thurles CBS made history last Monday as they completed the clean sweep of every A hurling and football competition in Tipperary, with their U15 footballers having a comprehensive win over Highschool Clonmel 6-16 to 0-8 in Cashel.
They had already won the Croke Cup U15 A hurling, as the 1st years won the Corn Uí Chatháin A hurling, & the B Pláta Uí Chatháin.
The Thurles school also won the Rockwell Blitz U14 A football, the U17 A & B hurling competitions, along with the U19 county A football competition.
This marks the end of an incredible year winning two Munster A hurling titles also, the Rice Cup U14 hurling and the Corn Uí Dhuda (White Cup) U15.
The CBS boys recovered from an early surge from Clonmel to totally take over the game. Cillian Minogue top scored with 3-4, Leelan Donoghue 1-1, Alex Coppinger & Killian Cantwell 0-3 each, Rian Treacy & James Butler 1-0 each, Toby Corbett & Euan Murray 0-2 each, Ryne Bargary 0-1.
Thurles CBS: Cathal Clancy, Eamonn Ryan, Jamie Shanahan, James Lloyd, Rian Treacy (Capt), Keelan Dunne, Evan Nolan, Ryne Bargary, Dan McCahey, Euan Murray, Toby Corbett, Killian Cantwell, Alex Coppinger, Cillian Minogue, James Butler.
Subs: Tiarnán Ryan for James Butler, Leelan Donoghue for Euan Murray, Kyle O'Dowd for Dan McCahey, Tomás Ryan for Ryne Bargary, Ronan O'Dwyer for Jamie Shanahan.
Rest of the panel: Sean Dempsey, Sean Ryan, Larry Collins, Bill Fogarty, David Griffin, Tony Ryan, Sean O'Mahony, Jack Heffernan, Max Carroll, Dáire Ryan, Órán Breen, Sean O'Dwyer, Daniel Butler, Leo Ryan, Tadhg Ryan, Michael Quinlan, Tadhg Nally, Liam Gleeson, Ben Moroney, Niall Cleary.
