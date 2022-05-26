Search

26 May 2022

Thurles CBS create history with win over Clonmel

Thurles CBS create history with win over Clonmel

Reporter:

Reporter

26 May 2022 4:15 PM

Email:

sport@tipperarystar.ie

Thurles CBS made history last Monday as they completed the clean sweep of every A hurling and football competition in Tipperary, with their U15 footballers having a comprehensive win over Highschool Clonmel 6-16 to 0-8 in Cashel.

They had already won the Croke Cup U15 A hurling, as the 1st years won the Corn Uí Chatháin A hurling, & the B Pláta Uí Chatháin.

The Thurles school also won the Rockwell Blitz U14 A football, the U17 A & B hurling competitions, along with the U19 county A football competition.

This marks the end of an incredible year winning two Munster A hurling titles also, the Rice Cup U14 hurling and the Corn Uí Dhuda (White Cup) U15.

The CBS boys recovered from an early surge from Clonmel to totally take over the game. Cillian Minogue top scored with 3-4, Leelan Donoghue 1-1, Alex Coppinger & Killian Cantwell 0-3 each, Rian Treacy & James Butler 1-0 each, Toby Corbett & Euan Murray 0-2 each, Ryne Bargary 0-1.

Thurles CBS: Cathal Clancy, Eamonn Ryan, Jamie Shanahan, James Lloyd, Rian Treacy (Capt), Keelan Dunne, Evan Nolan, Ryne Bargary, Dan McCahey, Euan Murray, Toby Corbett, Killian Cantwell, Alex Coppinger, Cillian Minogue, James Butler.

Subs: Tiarnán Ryan for James Butler, Leelan Donoghue for Euan Murray, Kyle O'Dowd for Dan McCahey, Tomás Ryan for Ryne Bargary, Ronan O'Dwyer for Jamie Shanahan.

Rest of the panel: Sean Dempsey, Sean Ryan, Larry Collins, Bill Fogarty, David Griffin, Tony Ryan, Sean O'Mahony, Jack Heffernan, Max Carroll, Dáire Ryan, Órán Breen, Sean O'Dwyer, Daniel Butler, Leo Ryan, Tadhg Ryan, Michael Quinlan, Tadhg Nally, Liam Gleeson, Ben Moroney, Niall Cleary.

Tipperary man who brandished mop handle to undergo probation report

BREAKING: Five Tipperary projects have been approved under the HSE Capital Plan 2022

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media