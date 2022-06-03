TRAFFIC: More delays in the next week on the roads in the Premier County

TRAFFIC: It is going to be a busy week on the roads in the Premier County
Tipperary County Council is putting in place several temporary traffic management plans and closures for the coming week and into next week, starting today June 3. See below.
Temporary Traffic Management on the L-5312 Farnamanagh/Knockroe, Cashel, Co. Tipperary from 07:00hrs to 19:00hrs on Friday 03 June 2022. Temporary Traffic Management will be in place with local diversions. Expect Delays.
Temporary Traffic Management on the L-1281 Drombane to Dundrum Road at Marlow Cross, Co. Tipperary from 07:00hrs on Wed 8 June to 19:00hrs on Fri 10 June 2022. Expect Delays.
