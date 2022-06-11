Community energy information event to be held in Loughmore next week
Loughmore Castleiney Sustainable Energy Community will be hosting a public energy information event in Loughmore Community Hall on Wednesday June 15 at 8pm.
The Energy Master Plan commissioned by Loughmore Castleiney SEC will be launched on the night with a representative of ORS Energy Consultants presenting the report's findings.
Householders will also learn about how to save money on energy costs and home heating, details of grants available through SEAI for energy upgrades, insulation, retrofitting and lots more from representatives of Energy Communities Tipperary Cooperative CLG (ECTC).
Loughmore Castleiney SEC is a member of ECTC, a community-led home retrofitting organisation, with volunteer directors from member communities.
If you are interested in carrying out retrofit work and energy upgrades on your building, you can register your interest here: https://energycommunitiestipp.ie/register/.
