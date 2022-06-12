Over 7,000 people in this Tipperary district are served with boil water notice

More than 7,000 people served by the Newport public water supply have been issued with a boil water notice.

Irish Water said the notice, which may last a number of days, was was issued following consultation with the Health Service Executive and Tipperary County Council.

The population impacted by this notice is approximately 7,321 people.

This notice is being issued because of operational issues at the plant which have resulted in elevated turbidity.

The areas affected include customers in Newport, Birdhill, Ballina, Gortybrigane, Ballinahinch, Killoscully and surrounding areas. A map of the area is available to view on the supply and service section of water.ie.

Experts from Irish Water and Tipperary County Council are assessing the situation with a view to having the notice lifted as quickly and safely as possible.

In the meantime, all customers of this supply are advised to boil water before use until further notice.

Colin Cunningham, Irish Water, has acknowledged the impact this notice will have on the community and apologised for the inconvenience to customers.

“We are working closely with Tipperary County Council to restore drinking water quality for all impacted customers. We will monitor the supply over the coming days and will seek to lift the notice in consultation with the HSE as quickly as it is safe to do so," he said.