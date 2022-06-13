Moycarkey Coolcroo Athletic Club are asking for the community's help with clothes collection
Moycarkey Coolcroo Athletic Club will hold a clothing collection on Saturday, June 18, 2022, from 2pm to 4pm.
Collection points will be across the road from Two Mile Borris National School and at the club's grounds at the Community Centre, Littleton.
Clean, used clothing, shoes, belts & bedding are all acceptable - excluding duvets, pillows and cushions. This fundraiser is very important for the club, and your support is very much appreciated.
