15 Jun 2022

Coláiste Mhuire congratulate first-year student on a world championship win

Ms Josephine Cahill, Mr John Brennan (Year Head), Kate Kennedy, Mr James Ryan & Ms Caoimhe Geaney.

15 Jun 2022 11:00 AM

It’s not every day that a school or community can celebrate a world champion in their midst.

But this is true in the case of first-year Coláiste Mhuire Co-Ed student Kate Kennedy of Holycross.

Kate recently enjoyed success at the world championships held in Belfast.

Kate and her teammates Rian Savage (Cork), Jack Meade (Limerick) & Amy Doyle (Limerick) competed in the minor mixed four-hand céilí 11-13 years event.

They were placed first to be crowned the World Champions!

We were thrilled when Kate brought in her World Globe award and took numerous photos & selfies with her friends and staff.

Pictured in the photo and immensely proud of Kate’s achievement are staff members Ms Josephine Cahill, Mr John Brennan (Year Head), Kate Kennedy, Mr James Ryan & Ms Caoimhe Geaney.

Well done, Kate!

