Irish Water are carrying out repair works in the Horse and Jockey area
Irish Water is repairing a burst water main in the Horse and Jokey area. The works may cause supply disruptions to the following areas:
The works are expected to be complete by 2pm today, June 17.
Irish Water advises customers that following the completion of works, it may take 2-3 hours for full service to resume.
