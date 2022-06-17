WEATHER It looks like a cloudy weekend ahead, but it is not all bad news for the Premier County
Met Éireann are predicting cloudy but dry conditions for Tipperary this weekend.
In the north of the county, temperatures are expected to be between 6ºC and 15ºC on Saturday and 8ºC and 16ºC on Sunday.
In the south, temperatures look to range from 5ºC to 15ºC on Saturday and 8ºC and 17ºC on Sunday.
For Munster, Saturday is expected to be cloudy for the early part of the day but brighten up later.
Dry conditions are expected throughout the day.
The highest temperatures of 13 to 16 degrees in moderate north to northwest wind are also expected.
