21 Jun 2022

Irish Water have scheduled works in three areas of Tipperary today and during the week

Reporter:

Reporter

21 Jun 2022 1:10 PM

news@tipperarylive.ie

Irish Water is reporting several possible water supply disruptions in Tipperary today and over the next couple of days.  

Mullinahone

In Lismolin, Mullinahone, repairs to a burst water main are expected to be complete by 2pm today, June 21. 

Drangan

In Drangan, leak reduction works are to be carried out between 1am, and 6am tomorrow morning, June 22. 

A traffic management plan will be in place for the duration of the works.

Tankerstown

Separately, leak reduction works are being carried out in Toureen, Tankerstown, between 1am, and 6am on the morning of June 23.

Irish Water say customers should wait between two and three hours for normal supply to resume.  

