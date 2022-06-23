Sharon Kennedy to judge Summer Ladies Day at Tipperary Races

Social media fashion influencer Sharon Kennedy @styled_by_sharon, has been announced as the celebrity fashion judge at Tipperary Races next Thursday, June 30, Summer Ladies Day.



Sharon will have the unenviable task of selecting the five best-dressed finalists and the overall winner of Ladies Day. The winning lady will win a €1,000 cash prize as well as an overnight stay for two with spa treatments at the Woodlands House Hotel in Adare, County Limerick. There will also be prizes on offer for the four runners-up.



Sharon Kennedy said: “I am a big fan of Ladies Day and I am very excited to be judging the Most Stylish Lady in Tipperary racecourse on June 30.

"For me, the most important thing is for ladies to have fun and to enjoy the build-up to the day while outfit planning. The big thing is to ensure you are comfortable and confident in your outfit.

"Plus, you don't have to be head to toe in designer labels. I love to see high street bargains too. For me, originality is key as is showcasing your personal style and pieces that make you feel good. Lastly, I love fashion, chatting and chatting about fashion so make sure to come and say hello.”



The evening also plays host to top-class jumps racing with an exciting seven race card and the first race is off at 5pm. There will also be live music from Brian Sullivan, One Way Round, in the marquee, and The Marveltones will play in the bar after racing.



Andrew Hogan, Tipperary Racecourse Manager, said: “We are delighted to welcome Sharon Kennedy on board as celebrity judge and look forward to seeing all the style on the day. The day is always extremely popular, it’s a great day to gather a group and enjoy an evening at the races.”



Ladies are advised to arrive early, with registration taking place in the Ladies Day marquee located close to the parade ring from 4pm. Finalists will be invited to the parade ring, where the overall winner will be announced.



Tickets cost just €15 when pre-purchased on www.tipperaryraces.ie.