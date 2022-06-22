Mid and North Tipperary championships officially launched

Last Wednesday evening saw the launch of the Centenary Agri Mid Tipperary Senior Hurling Championship 2022.

Seven competing captains representing the seven clubs involved in this year’s Championship were welcomed to Centenary Agri Thurles for the launch.

Speaking at the launch Mid Tipperary Senior Board Chairman Joe O’Sullivan welcomed all seven captains, Joe Kerrigan (CEO Centenary Agri), Eamon Bergin (Deputy CEO Centenary Agri) and Paddy Daly (Chairman Centenary Agri). Joe thanked Centenary Agri for their continued support of the Mid Senior Hurling Championship.

He acknowledged the importance of the Mid Senior Hurling Championship to the Gaels of Mid Tipperary and that it has always served up exciting games over the years.

Seven clubs will battle it out for the prestigious Johnny Leahy Cup. Thurles Sarsfields, Loughmore Castleiney, Drom & Inch, Moycarkey Borris, Upperchurch Drombane, JK Brackens and Holycross Ballycahill will go head to head with three Quarter Final games down for decision on Saturday June 25th.

The North championships were also launched this week at the Hibernian Inn Nenagh, who are sponsoring this year's competitions once again.

Pictured below at the launch of the 2022 North Senior Hurling Championship were: Gearoid Ryan (Templederry Kenyons), Brendan Maher (Borris-Ileigh), Jason Ryan (Toomevara), Alan Flynn (Kiladangan), Martin Morris (The Hibernian Inn), Craig Morgan (Kilruane MacDonaghs), Barry Heffernan (Nenagh Éire Óg).