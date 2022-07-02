Cast announced for Tipperary Excel Youth Theatre Group's production of Sister Act.

Search

02 Jul 2022

02 Jul 2022 2:22 PM

The Excel Youth Theatre Group in Tipperary Town will stage the hit musical Sister Act in the Simon Ryan Theatre in the Excel Centre in Tipperary Town from 10th-13th August next. 


Following on from recent auditions, the production team are delighted to announce that the following cast have been selected:
Deloris Van Cartier- Madeleine Blackwell
Mother Superior - Muireann Slattery
Sr. Mary Robert - Katy Judge
Sr. Mary Patrick - Niamh Kelly
Sr. Mary Lazarus - Kate Grogan
Officer Eddie Souther - Niall Carew
Curtis Jackson - Kevin O'Connor
Monsignor O'Hara - Daniel Ryan
Pablo - Aaron O'Donoghue
Joey - Adam Skeffington
TJ - Marko Gruber
Tina - Neasa Kiely
Michelle - Anna O'Brien
Sr. Mary Theresa - Shauna Frewen
Sr. Mary Martin of Tours - Sarah Grogan
Ernie - Darren Ryan
Nuns Ensemble Soloists- Miranda Harold Barry, 
Aisling Corbett, Sarah Jane Guity, Hannah Roles, Muinay Gleeson.

Established in 2015 to introduce Tipperary youth to the wonderful world of performing arts, the Excel Youth Theatre Group's debut production of Les Miserables was a huge success. It was followed in 2016 by Hairspray, in 2017 by Broadway, 2018 by Children of Eden and 2019 by West Side Story. 
This year's production of Sister Act is once again being directed by the wonderful Michael O'Donoghue, Musical Director is Nicole Kennedy, Assistant to the Director is Nicole Butler and Choreographer is Henry Fitzgerald.
Rehearsals are currently in full swing at the Excel Centre and tickets for this hugely anticipated production will be on sale in the coming weeks. Please keep an eye on the Excel Youth Theatre Group's Facebook page and local media for details. 

