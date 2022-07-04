Irish Water is carrying out step testing in Tipperary Town later this week
Irish Water is carrying out works in Tipperary Town on Wednesday as part of the National Leakage Reduction Programme.
Step testing works are scheduled between 1am, and 5am on July 6 may cause supply disruptions to the following areas:
A traffic management plan will be in place for the duration of the works.
