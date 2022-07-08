WATCH: Noel McGrath opens up about cancer scare and his career to date in intimate interview

Noel McGrath has opened up about his battle with cancer and his career to date in an intimate interview with former Mayo ladies footballer, Cora Staunton.
Joining Staunton on the latest episode of Extra.ie's Stronger with Sport podcast, with the three-time All Star opening up about his off-field difficulties, as in 2015, when he was diagnosed with testicular cancer.
The Loughmore-Castleiney man opened up on that battle, and a whole lot more, in a wide-ranging chat with Cora which Tipperary supporters will find a great listen. See link below to watch the interview in full.
A must watch interview with @TipperaryGAA hurler Noel McGrath and @MayoGAA superstar Cora Staunton. https://t.co/rJmtagDqt2— Tipperary GAA (@TipperaryGAA) July 6, 2022
