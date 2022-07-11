Clonoulty Rossmore more claim 23rd west title

Tipperary Co-Op West Senior Hurling Championship Final

Clonoulty Rossmore 1-20

Éire Óg Annacarty/Donohill 0-19

Clonoulty Rossmore claimed their 23rd Tipperary Co Op West Senior Hurling Championship, while also completing a record breaking seven in a row titles, at a sweltering Dundrum on Sunday last.

Played before a good crowd, in Riviera like conditions, this 93rd. Championship final never reached the expected heights, as the players struggled to cope with the energy sapping temperatures.

This was a game that the holders never looked like surrendering their title, as they led from the start, with Eire Og only hitting the front on one occasion, when they led 0-11 to 0-10 as half time approached.

Clonoulty had the ability, throughout the game of getting back in front when the challengers threatened and hit the last three points of the half to lead at the break, 0-13 to 0-11.

The second half continued in the same vein, with both sides trading points. A John O’Keeffe goal for the holders, fourteen minutes after the restart gave Clonoulty a cushion, which they held until the finish.

Daragh Mooney, with at least three goal-bound saves and Aidan Griffin kept Eire Og in the game to the end. Griffin was clinical from placed balls, converting ten on the day.

Clonoulty captain Dillon Quirke, leading by example, hit the opening two points for the holders within two minutes. Aidan Griffin converted two placed balls, either side of a long range effort from Ciaran Quirke, to keep the minimum between the sides.

Dinny Crosse equalised for Eire Og after ten minutes, but points from Danny Slattery and Jack Ryan eased Clonoulty back in front.

Aidan Griffin and Jack Ryan exchanged points from placed balls before Dillon Quirke hit his third of the day from outfield, to put his side three to the good, with twenty one minutes gone.

Three points in quick succession, from Tom Fox, Brian Fox and Dinny Crosse had Eire Og back on level terms with seven minutes of the half remaining. Jack Ryan converted a 65 before brother Tommy hit his first point of the day, putting holders back in front, after twenty eight minutes of play.

Eire Og came powering back and points from Aidan Griffin (free), Tom Fox and one from play from Griffin put Eire Og to the front for what would be the only time in the game.

Clonoulty rallied, with a Dillon Quirke fourth point and two from Conor Hammersley in injury time, to go in at the break two to the good, 0-13 to 0-11. Clonoulty probably deserved this halftime advantage, on the run of play, with Daragh Mooney pulling off a wonderful save in the second quarter for the Annacarty men to keep them at bay.

Clonoulty introduced Stephen Ferncombe for the injured Jack Ryan for the second half, but it was Dillon Quirke who stretched the lead for Clonoulty within thirty seconds of the restart, hitting his fifth point of the game.

Donal O’Dwyer pulled one back for Eire Og, before a Stephen Ferncombe converted free and one from Jimmy Maher put the holders four up for the first time in the game.

Donal O’Dwyer and Aidan Griffin cut the deficit to two, with eleven minutes gone. The only goal of the game came in the fourteenth minute, when Enda Heffernan cut through the Eire Og defence from midfield and laid off to John O’Keefe, who gave Mooney no chance with a blistering shot which found the back of the net.

This goal put Clonoulty five points to the good, but not for the first time in the game Aidan Griffin pulled one back for Eire Og. Ferncombe and Griffin exchanged points as the game entered the final ten minutes.

Eire Og needed a goal at this stage, but it never materialised, as they failed to threaten Sadliers goal with any conviction.

Tommy Ryan got his second of the day before Griffin converted his tenth free of the day, deep into injury time, to close out the score.

Clonoulty ran out four point victors on the score 1-20 to 0-19, completing seven in a row, while also guaranteeing themselves a place in the knockout stages of the County championship.

Clonoulty will be happy enough with this victory as they head into the county series where they are drawn with North champions Nenagh Eire Og, Kilruane and Moycarkey.

They had three players starting in a West Final for the first time, goalkeeper Martin Sadlier, Padraig Carew at full back and Danny Slattery in attack.

Eire Og will now concentrate on their county championship group 4 games, where they will play newly crowned Mid champions, JK Brackens, Kiladangan, and the holders Loughmore Castleiney.

Scorers:

Clonoulty Rossmore: Dillon Quirke (0-5), Jack Ryan (0-4, 0-3 frees), Stephen Ferncombe (0-4f), John O’Keeffe (1-0), Tommy Ryan (0-2), Conor Hammersley (0-2), Ciaran Quirke (0-1), Danny Slattery (0-1), Jimmy Maher (0-1).

Éire Óg Annacarty/Donohill: Aidan Griffin (0-11, 0-10f), Dinny Crosse (0-2), Tom Fox (0-2), Donal O’Dwyer (0-2), Brian Fox (0-1), Paidi O’Dwyer (0-1).

Teams:

Clonoulty/Rossmore: Martin Sadlier, Jimmy Ryan (Con), Padraig Carew, Robert Doyle, Sean O’Connor, John O’Keeffe, Ciaran Quirke, Enda Heffernan, Jimmy Maher, Aaron Ryan, Dillon Quirke (Captain), Jack Ryan, Danny Slattery, Tommy Ryan, Conor Hammersley

Subs used: Stephen Ferncombe for Jack Ryan, James Hammersley for Danny Slattery, Ronan Heffernan for Jimmy Maher.

Eire Og Annacarty/Donohill: Daragh Mooney, David Fox, Conor O’Brien, Mickey Bradshaw, Paul Downey, Brian Fox, Paul Devlin, Paudie Bradshaw, Seanie Ryan, Tom Fox, Dan Kelly, Aidan Griffin, Dinny Crosse, Kevin Fox, Donal O’Dwyer

Subs used: Darragh O’Brien for Paul Downey, Paidi O’Dwyer for Dan Kelly, Eoin Bradshaw for Kevin Fox.

Referee: Fergal Horgan (Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams)