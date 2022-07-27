Search

27 Jul 2022

Dermot O'Dwyer win Men's Captain's Prize at County Tipperary (Dundrum)

The winners of Brian Slattery’s Captain’s Prize played at Dundrum House Golf Club was Dermot O'Dwyer (full caption below).

Reporter:

Reporter

27 Jul 2022 6:30 PM

Email:

News@nationalist.ie

ABOVE: The winners of Brian Slattery’s Captain’s Prize played at Dundrum House Golf Club. Front row, from left to right: Darragh Stapleton, Sean Ryan, President Kathleen O’Neill presenting the Crowe Cup to winner Dermot O’Dwyer, having received the Captain’s Prize from Captain Brian Slattery, John Kennedy and TJ Ryan. Back row, from left to right: Darren Hayes, Des O’Neill and John Grogan.

 

Lady Captain Niamh Chadwick and Captain Brian Slattery, hosted the final day of their Captain’s Prize on Sunday last, which was a most enjoyable day with excellent participation. The final scores are over the two days of stroke play golf.

The Juvenile and Junior Captains Ellen Butler and Niall held their Captain’s Prize on Saturday and Sunday.

Men's Captain's Prize
Brian Slattery’s Captain’s Prize went to a long time member and very popular winner Dermot O’Dwyer playing off 13 with an excellent score over the two days of 139. With T J Ryan in 2nd place, with the Best Gross going to Adam Buckley (3) with 151, in 3rd place Darragh Stapleton (15) 140, in 4th place Packie Horan (13) 141, in 5th place Sean Ryan (25) 142, in 6th place John Kennedy (19) 143.


Category Prizes
Cat 1. In 1st place John Grogan (10) 146, in 2nd place Darren Hayes (9) 146, in 3rd place Des O’Neill (7) 146.
Cat 2. In 1st place Noel Buckley (16) 144, in 2nd place Donal Comerford (16) 145, in 3rd place Tommy Moloney (16) 147.
Cat 3. Killian Ryan (19) 143, in 2nd place Michael Morris (23) 144, in 3rd place Donal Coman (21) 145.
Past Captains Prize went to Michael Ryan (Rosegreen) (15) 148. Committee Prize went to Past Captain Tony Reade. Seniors Prize Larry Shanahan (7) 146. The leading qualifier was P J Maher (15) 150.
The non-qualifiers competition; 1st prize went to Don Kennedy (27) 69, in 2nd place Paddy Dunne (6) 70, & in 3rd place Pat Ryan (8) 71.

