Report and results of the Community Games Munster Regional Athletics Finals

Report/Results Community Games Munster Regional Athletics Finals

The Munster regional finals of the Aldi/Bus Eireann Community Games took place in John O’Sullivan Park, Ennis on Saturday, July 23rd. Tipperary competitors did very well bringing home a total of 14 medals overall from the following events Congratulations to all the medal winners and very well done to all participants.



Gold:- (1)

U16 Boys 1500m Daire O'Donnell, Boherlahan Dualla.



Silver:- (4)

U12 Girls 200m Niamh Buckeridge, Newport.

U12 Boys 200m Killian Croke, Mullinahone.

U14 Girls 80m Hurdles Lily Anne O'Meara, Roscrea

U16 Girls 200m Sophie Walker, Newport.



Bronze:- (3)

U8 Boys 80m Jaxon Lynch, Roscrea.

U10 Boys 100m Robbie Loughnane, Roscrea

U12 Girls 100m Lucy Palmer, Newport.



Pewter:- (6)

U12 Boys 100m Harry O'Donoghue, Roscrea.

U14 Boys 100m Christian Nolan, Roscrea.

U14 Girls 80m Hurdles Sarah Bartley, Kilsheelan-Kilcash.

U16 Boys 100m Killian O'Hora, Newport

U16 Girls 100m Ava Palmer, Newport

U16 Boys 200m Dillon Walsh, Newport.



Each of the Tipperary competitors gave a very good account of themselves. It is always an honour to represent one’s county. It was a first time competing at this level for some participants who learned a lot from the experience while having fun and making new friends.

Each of the 14 medal winners have qualified for the National Finals which will take place in Carlow IT on Saturday 13th of August. We wish them the very best of luck. Thank you to all volunteers who made themselves available to travel to Ennis to assist with the finals and to all parents for their support.



The County Finals of the five GAA Events ie. U10 Mixed football, U11 Hurling, U12 Girls football, U14 Girls Football and U14 Camogie will be held in Holycross on Saturday, August 6th. Timetable of events will be issued shortly. County Finals of boys and girls u12 and girls u15 Soccer finals is due to take place on Sunday, August 7th. Venue and times to be confirmed.