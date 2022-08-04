Search

04 Aug 2022

More than 100 athletes from all over Ireland competed in first Carrick-on-Suir Triathlon since 2019

More than 100 athletes from all over Ireland competed in first Carrick-on-Suir Triathlon since 2019

Reporter:

Aileen Hahesy

04 Aug 2022 1:00 PM

Caption: Gary McCarthy of Carrick-on-Suir Triathlon Club (second right) pictured with the three first home in the men’s race in the Carrick-on-Suir Triathlon on Sunday. From left Aubrey Storey (3rd), Paul Ogle (1st) and Alan Maher (2nd)

More than 100 athletes from all over the island of Ireland competed in the Carrick-on-Suir Triathlon on Sunday morning.

It was the first time the popular endurance contest was staged since 2019 as Covid-19 pandemic restrictions prevented it from going ahead in 2020 and last year. President of Triathlon Ireland Alan Ryan travelled from Killarney to watch the event.

Gary McCarthy of Carrick Triathlon Club said the event attracted athletes from all over the country and Northern Ireland and included about 10 competitors from Carrick Triathlon Club.

Also read: 

Carrick Davins GAA Club to host two-day summer camp next week

">

Carrick Davins GAA Club to host two-day summer camp next week

The competitors were blessed with ideal weather conditions for the race that included a 750m swim of the River Suir at Sean Healy Park, a 20km cycle from Carrick-on-Suir to Kilsheelan and back and 5km run along the scenic Suir Blueway.

Winner of the men’s race was Paul Ogle from Waterford Triathlon Club, who was second in the competition on a number of previous occasions. His outstanding performance in the cycling leg of the triathlon ensured his victory.

Alan Maher from Portmarnock was second while the third top finisher in the men’s race was Aubrey Storey from Waterford Triathlon Club.

The women’s race was won by Aoife Trihy, who led from start to finish. She was followed by Michelle Lonergan from Clonakilty and Emer Larkin from Tramore in third place. It was Emer’s first triathlon race. Dungarvan-based Tried & Tested Triathlon Club won the relay event.

During the event, the €3,000 proceeds of the Barry McCarthy Memorial Swims in the Suir at Sean Healy Park on Saturday, July 23 were presented to South Tipperary Hospice by members of the McCarthy family. The swim races are a traditional practice run for those competing in the Carrick-on-Suir Triathlon,

Gary, who is the late Barry McCarthy’s twin brother, thanked all involved in organising the Carrick Triathlon and who contributed to its staging in any way. They include members of Carrick-on-Suir Triathlon clubs, Carrick-on-Suir River Rescue, local Red Cross volunteers, An Garda Síochaná, race stewards, Carrick-on-Suir Municipal District staff, Carrick Davins GAA Club and the operator of the Lazy Cow coffee stand.

Full results are available on Carrick-on-Suir Triathlon Club’s Facebook page.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media