Great programme of entertainment on the bill for Ballyporeen Music Maker Festival this weekend

The Ballyporeen Music Maker Festival is on this weekend
A packed programme of entertainment is planned for the Ballyporeen Music Maker Festival that is on this weekend.
The two-day event promises quality acts and great family fun on SaturdayAugust 20 and Sunday August 21.
