Step testing underway in Fethard until this afternoon
Irish Water is carrying out Step Testing in Fethard today, August 17, until 3pm.
Prospect, Barrettstown, Crossard, Brodeen, Glengaddy, Fethard and surrounding areas may be affected.
Supply may take 2-3 hours to fully return following works.
