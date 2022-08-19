PREVIEWS: Round 2 of club hurling championship sets up some exciting ties

FBD Insurance County Senior Hurling Championship

Saturday August 20:

Holycross Ballycahill V Toomevara in FBD Semple Stadium 4.00

This game takes on huge importance after disappointing results on the opening weekend for both sides.

Toomevara more than left a point behind them the last day, and will be hugely aggrieved after the Eoin Kelly penalty fiasco.

They had control of that game for long spells, but showed some mettle to find the equaliser late on. Holycross Ballycahill were unable to keep with Upperchurch in their first outing, but the expected return of Bryan O’Mara could be a huge morale boost for them and should improve them. This will be tight.

Verdict: Toomevara

Kiladangan V Éire Óg Annacarty/Donohill in Dolla 7.00

Draws were the toast of Group 4 last weekend and that makes these games very interesting indeed. Kiladangan have been slowly adding players back with Billy Seymour playing the last day, but he will have had another two weeks training under the belt to get up to speed after a poor display.

Annacarty are a very resilient bunch, and were full value for the point they got against the Brackens, but Kiladangan should improve from the last match in this one.

Verdict: Kiladangan

Sunday August 21:

Clonoulty Rossmore V Moycarkey Borris in The Ragg 12.30

This game will be extremely emotional as Clonoulty Rossmore take to the field for the first time since the tragedy of two weekends ago. It is hard to account for how the players will be able to perform in this game, but my guess would be they will be eager to honour their fallen comrade and they will be extremely motivated.

Moycarkey Borris had a very surprising and welcomed bounce back against Nenagh Éire Óg two weekends ago, which was universally unexpected after their disastrous opening round defeat, and wth Rhys Shelly back between the sticks from that game, they will be competitive as they need a win to get into the knockout stages.

Verdict: Clonoulty Rossmore





JK Brackens V Loughmore Castleiney in FBD Semple Stadium 2.30

Another mid rivalry will be on the agenda this weekend as familiar foes clash in this match. Brackens were lucky to get out with a draw against Annacarty, and seemed to maybe be suffering the hangover from the mid title win. They will still be without Eanna McBride and maybe Lorcan Egan through injury for this, and will be turning to Shane Doyle, the Cadell’s, and Andrew Ormonde for big performances.

Loughmore Castleiney on the other hand churned out a good result despite the noted injuries to key players, and they will know how to find their way to victory here.

Verdict: Loughmore Castleiney



Borris-Ileigh V Templederry Kenyons in Nenagh 3.30

These near neighbours come into this game desperate for full points on Saturday. Templederry are a team that were earmarked to make a good fist of their first year back, but their defensive frailties were exposed massively against Drom, and with Sean Ryan being kept quiet, they were up against it throughout.

Borris were also fancied in some quarters against Sars, but the manner of the loss, along with a bad looking injury to Brendan Maher will be a huge concern.

Verdict: Borris-Ileigh

Drom & Inch V Thurles Sarsfields in FBD Semple Stadium 4.15

The prospect of this game will have neutrals salivating. Aside from their great rivalry, they come into the game with big wins under the belt and both look to be in a good place.

Drom had it at their ease against Templederry Kenyons, and with Seamus Callanan looking sharp along with the tactics suiting the team and a strong bench, they will be confident here.

Ronan Maher will be a huge loss for Sarsfields, as Michael Cahill is still out, while Stephen Cahill is close to a return but this weekend may be too soon yet, but it should still be a very tight affair.

Verdict: Draw

