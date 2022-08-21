Sixth place finish for Tipperary's Sharlene Mawdsley and Irish women's relay team

Ireland's 4x 400 metres women's relay team had to settle for sixth place in last night's European championship final.

The team finished in a time of 3:26.63, 0.6 of a second off the Irish record they set in the semi-final.

Despite failing to challenge for a medal, the Irish team of Sharlene Mawdsley, Sophie Becker, Phil Healy and Rhasidat Adeleke enjoyed a memorable championships.

The Netherlands won gold in the event, with Poland taking the silver medals and Great Britain winning bronze.

Tipperary woman Mawdsley, who ran the final leg, told RTÉ "this time I went to go out hard again and I gave it my best shot."

The Newport woman said she was disappointed with her last 50 metres, but said she was looking forward to going back into winter training with her coach Gary Ryan.

"3.26 two days in a row, we'll take it, but the next time we want to be on the podium," she added.