Search

23 Aug 2022

Tipperary schools return and drivers could face doubling of penalties for offences

Tipperary schools return and drivers could face doubling of penalties for offences

Tipperary schools return and drivers could face doubling of penalties for offences

Reporter:

Reporter

23 Aug 2022 12:04 PM

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

With Tipperary schools due to reopen next week, Minister of State for Transport Hildegarde Naughton has announced that she intends to double the fine for failing to stop at a school warden sign.

This will see the fine increase from €80 to €160.

The announcement comes as the Road Safety Authority (RSA) and An Garda Síochána call on drivers to watch out for children as they return to school.

The appeal to share the roads safely with returning students was made at the launch of the RSA’s new online learning portal, a 3D road safety adventure ahead of the new school year.

The portal is aimed at educating primary and secondary school students on road safety in a fun, interactive and safe learning environment, accessible in the classroom and at home.

The RSA wanted to move with changes so that they could continue to offer a first-class road safety learning experience for all students.  The portal is a new virtual learning hub harnessing innovative technology. 

The new virtual space showcases road safety topics including, the Safe Cross Code, seatbelts, distracted driving, the consequences of drink or drug driving, and speeding. It's a secure online place where RSA educators can lead teachers and their pupils through a heightened learning portal.

Casted as avatars the students are fully engaged in the vital road safety messaging they need to learn, while also stopping off to have fun in themed rooms where they can hang and meet up with close friends. 

Speaking at the launch, Ms Naughton said: “I recently announced the doubling of fines for key road traffic offences which are putting road users most at risk on our roads. As part of this I also intend to double the fine from €80 to €160 for drivers who fail to stop at a school warden sign. I anticipate this new measure to be in place in the very near future.

"School wardens are vulnerable road workers. Their job is to keep children safe. But to do this they put themselves at risk every time they step onto the road. They work on all sorts of roads from national routes to small local roads and at times of the day that sees the heaviest traffic. They deserve our respect and a safe working environment. Slow down when in the vicinity of schools, watch out for children and school wardens. Most importantly always heed their directions to stop.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media