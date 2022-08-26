Thurles Farmers Market raffle for Suir Haven

Thurles Farmers Market raffle for a load of firewood and secondly a car trailer of turf takes place on Saturday August 27th at noon.



All of the raffle proceeds go to the Suir Haven Cancer Support Centre Thurles. Thanks to the two gentleman that donated these prizes. The Draw will be made by a representative from Suir Haven at noon so you can get your tickets at the market on Saturday Morning - we open at 9am and trade until 12.30pm.



Suir Haven staff and volunteers attended our special Market on August 6th and sold bunches of wild flowers on the day. We were also joined by Tipperary’s Rose of Tralee Aisling O’Donovan and local Councillor Peggy Ryan – see photo. Thanks especially to Kay Hanrahan for her help with flowers on the day.



The Market also stocks several products produced by members of the Tipperary Food Producers group – such as organic Eggs from Magners Farm, juices and jams from the Apple Farm, Great Taste award winning condiments from Rivesci, Jams and Preserves produced by Ayle Farm and Crossogue Preserves – based near Holycross - also a Great Taste Award winner. Thurles Farmers Market also distributes the wonderful Clonismullen Milk and Butter produced just a few kilometres from Thurles in Drom by John Shanahan.



Indeed it was terrific to see the prominent placement of Tipperary Food Produce on the recent Roses Tour – 16 Roses from the International Rose of Tralee contest were given hampers of Tipperary Produce but also had multiple opportunities to taste our local terrific Tipperary produce.



Our market will continue next Saturday at the Greyhound Stadium from 9am – 12.30pm. We appreciate your support for our baker, butcher, knitted goods, hand poured candles, jewellery, flowers, fruit and vegetables. Our traders can take card payment or cash payment and custom orders and deliveries can also be arranged.



Please continue to shop local and maintain the social opportunity that the weekly market offers. Queries – please call 087 270 1689.