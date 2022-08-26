Search

26 Aug 2022

Tipperary to host Arrabawn Co-Op and John Doyle Under 15 inter-county hurling tournament

Matches down for decision at four venues this Saturday

Tipperary to host Arrabawn Co-Op and John Doyle Under 15 inter-county hurling tournament

26 Aug 2022 9:30 AM

Above: at the launch of this Saturday's Arrabawn Co-Op and John Doyle Under 15 inter-county hurling tournament were, back, Paddy McCormack, Sam O'Farrell, Darragh McCarthy, Moneygall minors, Jason Forde, Jake Morris, Philip Kelly, representing county referees, Pat Murray, representing north Tipp referees, Paudie Malone, north Games Development Association, Sean O'Meara, Tipperary Under 15 manager.

Front, Ann McGrath, county Bord na nÓg PRO, Conor Ryan, Arrabawn Co-Op CEO, Tim Floyd, county GAA secretary, Joe Kennedy, county chairman, Tommy Landers, county Bord na nÓg chairman, John Sheehy, county Bord na nÓg treasurer, Martin Carroll, north Bord na nÓg chairman

Tipperary is hosting the Arrabawn Co-Op and John Doyle Cup Under 15 inter-county hurling tournament this Saturday, August 27.

The following are the fixtures - 

       Time          Venue          Competition                          Teams
      12.30.       Moneygall.    Arrabawn Cup.            Limerick 1  v  Kilkenny 1
      12.30.       Moneygall.    Arrabawn Cup.            Dublin 1   V.   Galway Maroon
      14.45.       Moneygall.    Arrabawn Cup.            Third/Fourth Place Play Off
      16.00.       Nenagh.        Arrabawn Cup.                     Final

      12.30.     Borrisoleigh.    Arrabawn Shield.       Cork 1. V Wexford 1
      12.30.     Borrisoleigh.    Arrabawn Shield.       Tipperary 1 v. Cork 2
      16.00.     Borrisoleigh.    Arrabawn Shield.        Third/Fourth Place Play Off
      16.00.     Borrisoleigh.    Arrabawn Shield.                 Final

      12.30.    Toomevara.      Arrabawn Plate.           Waterford 1. v Clare 1
      12.30.    Toomevara.      Arrabawn Plate.           Galway White v Laois 
      16.00.    Toomevara.      Arrabawn Plate.            Third/Fourth Place Play Off
      16.00     Toomevara.      Arrabawn Plate.                       Final

       11.00.    Moneygall.       John Doyle Cup.          Tipperary 2 v Kildare 
       11.00.    Moneygall.       John Doyle Cup.           Dublin 2 v Kilkenny 2
       14.00.    Moneygall.      John Doyle Cup.           Third/Fourth Place Play Off     
       14.00     Nenagh.          John Doyle Cup.                   Final      

       11.00.     Borrisoleigh.     John Doyle Shield.        Cork 3 v Cork 4
       11.00.    Borrisoleigh.     John Doyle Shield.        Galway Tribes v Kerry
       14.00.   Borrisoleigh.     John  Doyle Shield.        Third/Fourth Place Play Off
       14.00.   Borrisoleigh.     John Doyle Shield.                Final

       11.00.   Toomevara.       John Doyle Plate.          Waterford 2 v Limerick 2
       11.00.   Toomevara.       John Doyle Plate.          Clare 2 v Wexford 2
       14.00.  Toomevara.       John Doyle Plate.          Third/Fourth Place Play Off
       14.00.  Toomevara.       John Doyle Plate.                 Final
  
 

