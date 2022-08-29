Irish Water are working to resolve a supply issue in the Springhill area
Irish Water is carrying out repairs to a burst water main in the Springhill area.
Ballinure and the surrounding area may also be affected.
Works are scheduled to be complete by 4pm today, August 29.
