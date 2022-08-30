Glowing tribute paid to Banna Chluain Meala on occasion of 50th anniversary

Cllr Michael Murphy has congratulated Banna Chluain Meala on their 50th anniversary and paid tribute to all involved following a spectacular concert celebration held in Hotel Minella last Sunday.

" I salute and congratulate Banna Chluain Meala on the 50th anniversary of its establishment.

Clonmel has a proud musical tradition and is renowned for producing many talented musicians and singers over the years. Its history and success in musical drama and opera has earned it a justifiable reputation both at home and abroad. Motivated by that history and tradition, the founders of Banna Chluain Meala, many of whom are still happily with us, set out in 1971 to nurture musical talent among the youth of Clonmel and surrounding areas. How proud they can be of their achievements in the intervening half century!

Establishing a youth marching band, as Banna Chluain Meala is, in 1971 demanded much organisation and considerable voluntary effort. Not alone were the brass and percussion instruments to be sourced, the necessary uniforms had to be made as well as the development of a musical repertoire appropriate to the membership. It is easy to forget the nature and extent of the commitment, planning and energy required to realise the inspiration of those people who, in 1971, had a vision for the betterment of the town and for the development of the musical talents of its youth.

Banna Chluain Meala has been a great asset to the town of Clonmel and its hinterland. It can look back on the last 50 years with satisfaction. In addition to many public recitals, it has led the annual St. Patrick’s Day parade, and the seasonal Santa Claus parade and “switch-on” of the town’s Christmas lights, for many years. Performances in the town’s churches at Christmas and Easter services have been attended by many thousands over the years.

I can also recall many highlights of Banna’a achievements, not least its successes in the All Ireland Marching Band Competitions and its visits in recent years to Clonmel’s twin towns – Peoria, Illinois, USA, in 2009 and 2015, and Costa Masagna, Lombardy, Italy, in 2013 and 2017.As well as being an excellent ambassador for Clonmel, Banna Chluain Meala promotes and develops the calibre of its members as a marching band. It provides musical education and development opportunities to all its members in addition to presenting a range of performance opportunities locally, nationally and internationally.Many parents have spoken to me of the positive influence which membership of Banna Chluain Meala has had on their children. They share my gratitude to those members of the Committee of Banna Chluain Meala, past and present, for their contribution to the social welfare of the town for the last 50 years.I am delighted to be associated with the commemorative booklet to honour the golden jubilee of Banna’s foundation.I again congratulate all involved on what has gone past and wish Banna Chluain Meala every and continued success in its future endeavours," said Cllr Murphy.