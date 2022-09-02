Flights of Fancy exhibition of artworks now open at Clonmel library

Artist Sean Walsh
An exhibition of work by Cahir-based artist Sean Walsh is now on display at the library in Clonmel.
The exhibition of artworks is entitled: Flights of Fancy and will run until September.
“The work is structuralist in nature, that is to say the core of each work has at its base a skeleton of lines and curves, carefully chosen and placed according to a system of measurements. This is an age old system and is called the Golden Section or Phi D’Or ,” said Sean.
“In my work I try to create a unity of elements. I see this as a common thread between the most ancient artworks down to the present day. This quest for compositional purity is to me both timeless and essential. It is the yardstick I use to judge the validity of my work and I invite the viewer to do the same,” added Sean who is originally from Clonmel and now is based in Cahir.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.