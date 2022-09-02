Irish Water are carrying out repairs in some areas around Tipperary Town area

Irish Water are carrying out repairs in the Tipperary Town area
Irish Water is repairing a burst water main in the Bruis area today, September 2.
Repairs may cause supply disruptions to Monard, Glenbane, Limerick Junction, Cullen, Ballinard, Bruis and the surrounding areas.
Works are expected to be complete by 5pm.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.