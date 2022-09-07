Irish Water appeals to Tipperary people to continue to conserve water

Irish Water is again asking the people of Tipperary to continue playing their part in conserving water as the impact of drought conditions is still affecting some water supplies.

Operations Lead for Irish Water in Co. Tipperary, Colin Cunningham said,

“We are again appealing to residents, businesses and the farming community in Tipperary to reduce their water usage. Following the recent heavy rainfall, our sources are starting to recover. However, more rain over a considerable period will be required to fully restore the supply.

"Several schemes are still under pressure and some customers may experience reduced pressure and intermittent supply on occasion.

"These schemes are Carrick on Suir (Crotty’s Lake Supply), Coalbrook and Kilcash. The alternative water supplies that were deployed on these schemes remain in place for customers to use if required. In addition to these schemes, parts of the Fethard Regional Network such as Moglass, Arbourhill, Killenaule and Ballinure areas may continue to experience reduced pressure/intermittent supply while network reservoirs fill.

"We are asking people to be sensible about how they use their water so that we have enough for everyone during the daytime and that the businesses of Tipperary can continue to operate as normal.

“We will continue to work with our colleagues in Tipperary County Council to monitor and manage supplies across the county to ensure the people in the area have a safe and reliable water supply,” added Colin.

The public right across Tipperary is being asked to:

Avoid power washing and keep the garden hose in the shed

Take shorter showers and refrain from baths unless absolutely necessary

Check for leaks on outdoor taps or troughs as these can lead to large losses of treated water

Remember that paddling pools and swimming pools can use huge volumes of water so please refrain from using at this time and if already filled consider reusing the water for the garden or cleaning the car

Report any visible leaks on the public network to Irish Water at water.ie or call 1800 278 278.



Where householders experience very low flow or pressure, lower than neighbouring properties, they may have a service pipe leak. Irish Water’s First-Fix-Free Scheme can help with the location and repair of external leaks. Details at www.water.ie or call 1800 278 278

"It’s important that we all consider our water usage and look at simple yet impactful ways to conserve water," said an Irish Water spokesperson.

"It can sometimes be difficult to know where to start, but even small changes can make a significant difference – and we can all play our part.

"To help people do this Irish Water has developed an easy-to-use conservation calculator so that you can work out how much water you are currently saving and how you can conserve even more. The free Water Conservation Calculator is available on the Irish Water website, www.water.ie, where you can also find lots of useful water saving tips."

The Irish Water customer care helpline is open 24/7 on 1800 278 278 and customers can also contact us on Twitter @IWCare with any queries. For updates, please visit the Supply and Service Updates section of our website.