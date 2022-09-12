Coláiste Mhuire congratulate student on Tony Forristal Cup win

Darragh Patterson, Mr Kevin Gleeson and Mr Matt Feehan
Congratulations to third-year student Darragh Patterson who played a leading role in Tipperary’s win in the Tony Forristal Cup recently.
Tipperary enjoyed victories over Wexford 2-19 to 0-10 in the quarter-final, Waterford 2-10 to 4-11 in the semi-final and Kilkenny 3-13 to 0-10 in the final at Mount Sion GAA grounds in Waterford City.
Darragh is pictured with his hurling coaches in Coláiste Mhuire Co-Ed, Mr Kevin Gleeson & Mr Matt Feehan.
Well done Darragh!
From School Days in the Tipperary Star.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.