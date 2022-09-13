Mid Tipperary GAA Scene: Exciting double header of junior finals throws up brilliant ties

By Mark Dunne (PRO)

Thurles Credit Union Mid Junior A Hurling Championship Final: Littleton played host to a feast of Junior action on Saturday last with Thurles Sarsfields taking on Upperchurch Drombane in a highly contested final. A game that struggled to come to life in the opening half saw Upperchurch hold a one point lead at the break.

A more exciting second half ensued with the game ebbing and flowing but it was Man of the Match Conor Fahey who netted twice to give his side a deserving 2-15 to 0-15 win. Captain Pat Shortt collected the silverware from Chairman Joe O’Sullivan. Thurles Credit Union’s Brian King was on hand to present the Man of the Match Award. Both teams advance to the County Quarter Finals this year and we wish them both the best of luck.

Thurles Credit Union Mid Junior B Hurling Championship Final: Littleton also played host to the B Final on Saturday last where Drom Inch locked horns with Thurles Sarsfields. A high scoring opening half saw Thurles take a five point advantage at the break. Drom Inch who will rue a high wide count brought the game to one point in the 55th minute but couldn’t bridge the gap as a strong Thurles finish saw them emerge 3-14 to 1-15 winners.

Captain Paddy Carroll collected the silverware while Thurles Credit Union’s Brian King was on hand to present the Man of the Match Award to full forward David Keogh who finished with 1-03 to his name. Similar to the ‘A’ both teams advance to the County Quarter Finals and we wish them the best of luck.

Joe O’Sullivan Cab & Bus Hire Mid U19A Football Championship: Round 2 took to the field last Wednesday night with Durlas Na Sairsealaigh Óg winners over Upperchurch Drombane and JK Brackens Óg getting the better of Holycross Ballycahill. The final round takes place this Wednesday night. Holycross Ballycahill host Upperchurch Drombane at 6.30pm with Durlas Na Sairsealaigh Óg travelling to Templemore to take on the hosts with at 6.30pm throw in.

Joe O’Sullivan Cab & Bus Hire Mid U19B Football Championship: The Final round games took place last Wednesday evening. In Division 1 Boherlahan Dualla took the spoils over Loughmore Castleiney. While in Division 2 Moycarkey Borris were victors over Gortnahoe Glengoole. Its Semi Final time this Wednesday evening.

Gortnahoe Glengoole host Boherlahan Dualla in their Semi Final at 6.15pm while Moyne Templetuohy and Moycarkey Borris lock horns under lights in Templetuohy with a 7.30pm throw in. A reminder as we are at Semi Final stage these games will be all ticket affairs and they can be purchased online on the Tipperary GAA Website.

