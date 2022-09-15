GAA fixtures: Football reaches high stakes in Tipperary this weekend

County Tipperary
16-09-2022 (Fri)
FBD Insurance County Intermediate Football Championship Quarter-Final
Golden Kilfeacle V Clonmel Commercials in New Inn 8.00
17-09-2022 (Sat)
FBD Insurance County Intermediate Football Championship Quarter-Final
Fethard V Grangemockler Ballyneale in Ardfinnan 2.00
Galtee Rovers/St Pecaun V Ballina in The Ragg 2.00
FBD Insurance County Senior Football Championship Quarter-Finals
Clonmel Commercials V Arravale Rovers in Leahy Park, Cashel 3.00
JK Brackens V Upperchurch Drombane in Holycross 4.00
Loughmore Castleiney V Kilsheelan Kilcash in Leahy Park, Cashel 5.00
Tom Cusack Cup Quarter-Finals
Aherlow V Éire Óg Anncarty/Donohill in Golden 3.00
Rockwell Rovers V Ballyporeen in Cahir 5.00
Moycarkey Borris V Killenaule in Golden 5.00
18-09-2022 (Sun)
FBD Insurance County Intermediate Football Championship Quarter-Final
Loughmore Castleiney V Mullinahone in Littleton 12.30
FBD Insurance County Senior Football Championship Quarter-Final
Moyle Rovers V Ardfinnan in Clonmel Sportsfield 1.30
Tom Cusack Cup Quarter-Final
Cahir V Drom & Inch in Boherlahan 1.30
FBD Insurance Intermediate Hurling Championship Preliminary Quarter-Finals
Cappawhite V Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams in Clonoulty 1.00
Mid Tipperary
14-09-2022 (Wed)
Joe O’Sullivan Bus & Cab Hire U19A Football Championship
Holycross Ballycahill V Upperchurch Drombane in Holycross 6.30
JK Brackens Óg V Durlas Na Sairsealaigh Óg in Templemore 7.30
Joe O’Sullivan Bus & Cab Hire U19B Football Championship
Gortnahoe Glengoole V Boherlahan Dualla in Gortnahoe 6.15
Moyne Templetuohy V Moycarkey Borris in Templetuohy 7.30
16-09-2022 (Fri)
Jim & Anne Kennedy Junior B Football Championship Semi-Final
Upperchurch Drombane V Moyne Templetuohy in Templetuohy 8.00
North Tipperary
18-09-2022 (Sun)
Junior C Hurling Championship
Ballinahinch V Toomevara in Shallee 2.00
Kiladangan V Roscrea in Puckane 2.00
19-09-2022 (Mon)
Borris-Ileigh V Ballina in Borris-Ileigh 8.00
West Tipperary
14-09-2022 (Wed)
U19A Hurling Championship Final
Clonoulty Rossmore V Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams in New Inn 7.30
18-09-2022 (Sun)
Junior A Football Championship Final
Solohead V Sean Treacys in Annacarty 12.00
South Tipperary
14-09-2022 (Wed)
Junior A Football Championship Semi-Finals
Carrick Swans V Ballingarry in Monroe 6.00
Ballylooby/Castlegrace V Clerihan in Duneske Sports Complex, Cahir 8.15
17-09-2022 (Sat)
Junior B Football Championship
Mullinahone V Carrick Davins in Mullinahone 6.00
18-09-2022 (Sun)
Junior B Football Championship
Clonmel Óg V Ballyporeen in Ned Hall Park, Clonmel 12.00
Moyle Rovers V Grangemockler Ballyneale in Monroe 6.00
