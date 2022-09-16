ALERT: Irish Water is carrying out repairs in the Ballina area
Irish Water is carrying out repairs to a burst main in Ballina today, September 16.
Works are scheduled to take place until 5pm on September 16.
Irish Water expects the repairs may also cause supply disruptions to the surrounding areas.
