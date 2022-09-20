Search

20 Sept 2022

GAA Fixtures: Hectic weekend across numerous grades to come

Mid Tipp GAA Scene

20 Sept 2022 7:15 PM

County Tipperary

24-09-2022 (Sat)

FBD Insurance Senior Hurling Championship Quarter-Finals

Drom & Inch V Loughmore Castleiney in FBD Semple Stadium 4.00

Toomevara V Kilruane MacDonaghs in FBD Semple Stadium 5.45

FBD Insurance Premier Intermediate Hurling Championship Quarter-Finals

Cashel King Cormacs V Burgess in Borris-Ileigh 2.00

Gortnahoe Glengoole V Portroe in Borris-Ileigh 3.45

FBD Insurance Intermediate Hurling Championship Preliminary Quarter-Final

Kilsheelan Kilcash V Boherlahan Dualla in Cahir 3.00

FBD Insurance Junior A Hurling Championship Quarter-Finals

Lattin Cullen V Thurles Sarsfields in Dundrum 1.30

Upperchurch Drombane V Galtee Rovers/St Pecaun in Dundrum 3.15

FBD Insurance Senior Hurling Relegation Semi-Finals

Moycarkey Borris V Éire Óg Annacarty/Donohill in Clonoulty 2.00

Templederry Kenyons V Mullinahone in Templemore 4.30

FBD Insurance Premier Intermediate Hurling Relegation Semi-Final

Kiladangan V Newport in Dolla 2.30

FBD Insurance Intermediate Hurling Relegation Semi-Final

Ballinahinch V Ballybacon Grange in Clonoulty 3.45

25-09-2022 (Sun)

FBD Insurance Senior Hurling Championship Quarter-Finals

JK Brackens V Upperchurch Drombane in FBD Semple Stadium 2.00

Kiladangan V Clonoulty Rossmore in FBD Semple Stadium 3.45

FBD Insurance Premier Intermediate Hurling Championship Quarter-Finals

Roscrea V Thurles Sarsfields in Toomevara 1.00

St Marys v Silvermines in Holycross 1.00

FBD Insurance Junior A Hurling Championship Quarter-Finals

Moyle Rovers V Borris-Ileigh in Leahy Park, Cashel 1.30

Toomevara V Grangemockler Ballyneale in Leahy Park, Cashel 3.15

FBD Insurance Premier Intermediate Hurling Relegation Semi-Finals

Ballina V Carrick Swans in The Ragg 1.00

FBD Insurance Intermediate Hurling Relegation Semi-Final

Shannon Rovers V Carrick Davins in Littleton 1.00

Mid Tipperary

21-09-2022 (Wed)

Joe O’Sullivan Bus & Cab Hire Football Championship Semi-Final

JK Brackens Óg V Holycross Ballycahill in Dr Morris Park 7.30

23-09-2022 (Fri)

Thurles Credit Union Junior C Hurling Championship Final

Gortnahoe Glengoole V Loughmore Castleiney in Templetuohy 8.00

North Tipperary

25-09-2022 (Sun)

Junior C Hurling Championship

Kilruane MacDonaghs V Silvermines in Cloughjordan 5.00

West Tipperary

21-09-2022 (Wed)

U19A Football Championship Final

Rockwell/Rosegreen V Arravale Rovers in Golden 7.30

U19B Football Championship Final

Galtee Rovers/St Pecaun V Golden Kilfeacle in Cappawhite 7.30

South Tipperary

21-09-2022 (Wed)

U19B Football Championship Final

Fethard V Moyle Rovers in Duneske Sports Complex, Cahir 8.00

