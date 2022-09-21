TUS Thurles play host to the inaugural Coláiste Mhuire student conference

Senior cycle students attended the inaugural CMCO student conference last Wednesday in the TUS (Technological University of the Shannon) Thurles Campus
Contributed to School Days in the Tipperary Star.
Our Senior cycle students attended the inaugural CMCO student conference last Wednesday in the TUS (Technological University of the Shannon) Thurles Campus.
The keynote address was delivered by Declan O’Connell, renowned motivational speaker and there was also input from our own staff members, Mr Paddy Stapleton, Ms Trish Hickey & Deputy Principal Ms Clare Wallace, on goal setting, study skills and the effectiveness of digital technology to aid study.
This event was hugely enjoyable, and a questions & answers session followed that students found most beneficial.
