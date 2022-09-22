Presentation Thurles girls bake up a storm for family coffee morning

Family Coffee Morning - Gillian Gleeson, Katelyn Gleeson and Deputy Principal, Olivia O'Brien
Our LCA students enjoyed a lovely coffee morning with some special invited guests.
The girls’ family members got to enjoy some treats that the girls baked themselves in Home Economics.
Well done to all involved.
