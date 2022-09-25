Search

25 Sept 2022

Classical Tipperary teenagers invited to apply for €5,000 prize

October 7 is the closing date for entries

Stan O’Beirne

Last year’s winner, 18-year-old pianist Stan O’Beirne

Reporter:

Reporter

25 Sept 2022 9:00 AM

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

The 2022 Top Security/Frank Maher Classical Music Awards are now open for entries.  

With a €5,000 prize for the winner, it is the largest such competition for secondary schools in Ireland.

The closing date for entries is Friday October 7 and Marty Whelan is master of ceremonies for the competition night in Dublin at the end of October.

Last year’s winner, 18-year-old pianist Stan O’Beirne has been awarded an Ad Astra Performing Arts Scholarship at UCD, which allows top performing students to develop their artistic talents while at the same time pursuing an academic degree.

Stan said, “Winning the Frank Maher Award in 2021 was fantastic to have on my application for the UCD Scholarship. It means that I can study for my academic degree, yet be supported in my piano studies at the highest level.  I can continue entering competitions, performing in concerts and festivals and taking part in other events. It gives me so many options career-wise.”

The Top Security/Frank Maher Classical Music Awards were created in 2001 by Emmet O’Rafferty, chairman of the Top Security Group, to honour the memory of his late teacher, Fr Frank Maher, a pioneer in the nurturing of musical talent in secondary schools. They went nationwide in 2012.

Emmet said, “The Awards are now into their eleventh year of national competition, and we never cease to be delighted at the high calibre of teenage talent that it attracts  We’re proud to be able to support them at a key time in their lives and we’re very much looking forward to meeting this year’s crop of talented finalists.”

The award entrants are a rollcall of rising young Irish classical music talent. All the winners have received national and international recognition for their achievements, and many have used their prize money as a springboard to fund their studies at some of the world’s most renowned music colleges and institutions. These include Juilliard School, MUK Vienna, Barenboim-Said Akademie, Royal College of Music, Conservatoire Nationale Superieur de Musique et de Danse and Kronberg Academy.

The awards are open to sixth year post-primary students of string, woodwind, brass and piano. The €5,000 top prize will be used by the winner to attend a recognised place of tuition, a course of study in Ireland or abroad or on a purchase necessary for the development of their talent. The remaining finalists will each receive a €300 bursary.

Further information, rules and the application form are available at www.frankmaherclassicalmusicawards.com

 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media