Tipperary junior camogie manager ratified by county board

The Tipperary Executive unanimously agreed to put David Sullivan of Lorrha forward for ratification at the next County board meeting as Junior Camogie manager for the 2023 season.
Sullivan is currently managing the Drumcullen senior hurlers in Offaly while also coaching Killimor Intermediate Camogie team in Galway. In 2021 he managed and coached Scariff Ogonnelloe in Clare to senior county and Munster titles.
He also has previous experience managing and coaching both hurling and camogie teams in his own club Lorrha, as well as having previously worked with Silvermines camogie and various other camogie clubs in Galway, Offaly and Clare.
Presentation of the Willie O'Dwyer Cup by West Board Chairman Tom Hayes to Arravale Rovers Capatain Raymond Kelly. Picture: Francis Coughlan
