Tipperary Rugby: Kilfeacle win away against Scariff for place in Garryowen Cup final

Garryowen Cup rugby semi-final

Scariff 12 Kilfeacle & District 24



On Sunday last Kilfeacle and District RFC played Scariff RFC in Clarisford Park, Killaloe in the Garryowen Cup semi-final.



The home side started with the aid of the breeze and with a sense of urgency but were immediately pushed back into their own half, and surprisingly Kilfeacle had the better of the earlier exchanges. However, Kilfeacle’s setpieces, scrums and lineouts were misfiring, which was causing concern to both management and fans alike. It was a misfiring lineout that provided a gilt-edged opportunity in the 24th minute and Scariff gladly seized it to score under the posts. The conversion was added for a 7-0 advantage.



The pack on the day, which consisted of Brian Barlow, Ben White, Adam O’Connell, Brian Barron, Simon Barry, Diarmuid O’Donnell, Darragh Kennedy and Paddy Finnan, made the adjustments that needed to be made and to their credit for the rest of the game had the upper hand on their counterparts. This performance was a credit to these players, when you consider that six of the eight would be most comfortable playing in either of the prop positions.



The last 10 minutes of the first half saw Kilfeacle camped in the opposition’s 22. The forwards were now providing the backs with better platforms to move the ball.



The backs consisting of Jack McLaughlin, Gavin Heuston, Killian Noonan, Timmy Clarke, Ryan Renihan, Rares Stoica and Bobby Noonan were now starting to move the ball with more efficiency and with better results, with a score looking imminent.



During this period Scariff’s defending was to be admired and it was only during the last play of the first half that Jack McLaughlin, playing a captain’s role, managed to score under the posts. Timmy Clarke added the conversion to send the sides to the break at 7-7.



After 14 minutes of the second half Kilfeacle again breached the Scariff rearguard when Darragh Kennedy scored under the posts. Timmy Clarke converted for 14-7.



As the second half progressed Kilfeacle began to look menacing, with some sustained possession and good phases. In the 56th minute Brian Barlow went on a fantastic solo run that saw him burst the defensive line and draw the last tackler before providing a sublime pass to the on-rushing Killian Noonan to score under the posts. Timmy Clarke converted and Kilfeacle now led 21-7. The weather then took a turn for the worse and this had a huge impact on the game, with both sides making lots of handling errors.



Scariff secured a foothold during this time and to their credit in the 74th minute they scored a try in the corner but were unable to convert.

With six minutes remaining Kilfeacle were starting once again to win the important duels in the middle of the field and were building up great phases of play. A penalty scored by Timmy Clarke in the 78th minute ended the game as a contest, with Kilfeacle 24 to 12 to the good.



Kilfeacle’s next match is the opening round of the Munster Junior League away to Newcastle West on this Sunday at 2.30pm. This is expected to be a Titanic encounter and Kilfeacle will need to have everyone back in their usual positions and performing at their best.



Newcastle West are the current league champions and will be relishing the clash. Kilfeacle hope that everyone will row in behind the players and backroom team by coming to support the team on the day.